Holly Energy Partners (HEP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 40.47%. The business had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:HEP opened at $18.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.91. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Holly Energy Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.21%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 88,387 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 942,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after buying an additional 77,033 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 37.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 267,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 73,180 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.