HEX (HEX) Price Reaches $0.0386 on Exchanges

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. In the last seven days, HEX has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. HEX has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion and approximately $6.35 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges.
HEX Profile
HEX was first traded on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEX is hex.com.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars.
