Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.18 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 6th. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $44.69 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.0610 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00089469 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00069534 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002035 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00025493 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006888 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06243476 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $54,604,778.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

