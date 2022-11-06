Head-To-Head Contrast: Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) and Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) and Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.8% of Satellogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by institutional investors. 93.2% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Satellogic has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Satellogic N/A N/A N/A Ubiquiti 22.38% -228.08% 43.35%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Satellogic and Ubiquiti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Satellogic and Ubiquiti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Satellogic $4.25 million 122.00 -$117.74 million N/A N/A Ubiquiti $1.69 billion 10.64 $378.66 million $6.12 48.67

Ubiquiti has higher revenue and earnings than Satellogic.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Satellogic and Ubiquiti, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Satellogic 1 0 0 0 1.00 Ubiquiti 1 0 1 0 2.00

Satellogic currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.60%. Ubiquiti has a consensus price target of $307.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.08%. Given Ubiquiti’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ubiquiti is more favorable than Satellogic.

Summary

Ubiquiti beats Satellogic on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc. builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc. is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its trademarks include the U logo, UI, airMAX, airFiber, mFi, EdgeMAX, UniFi, AmpliFi, and UFiber. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

