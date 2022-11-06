Head to Head Analysis: NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) vs. iHuman (NYSE:IH)

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) and iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NaaS Technology and iHuman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A iHuman -1.23% -1.90% -1.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for NaaS Technology and iHuman, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A iHuman 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

NaaS Technology has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iHuman has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of NaaS Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of iHuman shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.6% of iHuman shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NaaS Technology and iHuman’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NaaS Technology $146.89 million 0.40 -$38.99 million N/A N/A iHuman $148.25 million 0.73 -$5.81 million ($0.03) -66.98

iHuman has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.

Summary

iHuman beats NaaS Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NaaS Technology



NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. It serves charging station operators, charger manufacturers, EV OEMs, and other end-users. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.

About iHuman



iHuman Inc. provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, and iHuman Readers. It also provides intellectually stimulating materials, including books, interactive materials, and smart devices that develop children's abilities in speaking, critical thinking, independent reading, and creativity. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

