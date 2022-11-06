Harvest Finance Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $27.82 million and $2.08 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for $40.84 or 0.00192702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

