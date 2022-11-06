Harmony (ONE) Market Cap Hits $260.22 Million

Harmony (ONE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. Harmony has a total market cap of $260.22 million and $22.61 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00011507 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.35 or 0.00596250 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,580.81 or 0.31055382 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

ONE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,665,021,898 coins and its circulating supply is 12,776,978,898 coins. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars.

