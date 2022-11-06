Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hamel Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 6.4% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,431 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $395.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,548,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $365.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.34. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.58.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

