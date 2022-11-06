Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 1,815 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hamel Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Edison accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ED. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after purchasing an additional 170,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ED. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,431. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.42 and a 52-week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.25%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

