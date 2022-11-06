Hamel Associates Inc. Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 28.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,931,000 after acquiring an additional 34,090 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.4% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 3,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 16.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 20.2% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.96. 4,177,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,488,191. The company has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of 99.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.01 and a 200 day moving average of $132.64.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 481.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

