Hamel Associates Inc. Increases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hamel Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 192.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 239,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,208,000 after acquiring an additional 44,926 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,833.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 136,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,492,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,762 shares of company stock valued at $16,587,663 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,053,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,922,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.97. The stock has a market cap of $143.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

