Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 12,300 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1,372.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $24.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 6,683,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $54,601,196.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,216,977 shares in the company, valued at $679,882,702.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SOFI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

