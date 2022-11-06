Guggenheim Lowers Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Neutral

Guggenheim cut shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Roku from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Roku to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Macquarie dropped their price target on Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Roku from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.60.
Roku Stock Performance
NASDAQ ROKU opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.87. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $290.37.
Institutional Trading of Roku
Roku Company Profile
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roku (ROKU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.