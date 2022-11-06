Guggenheim Lowers Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Neutral

Guggenheim cut shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Roku from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Roku to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Macquarie dropped their price target on Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Roku from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.60.

Roku Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.87. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $290.37.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Roku Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Roku by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Roku by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

