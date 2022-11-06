Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $1,170,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 373,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,168,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 61.3% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 374,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,418,000 after buying an additional 142,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 52,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,922,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,501,241. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $183.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Insider Activity

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

