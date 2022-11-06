Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.9% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.22. The stock had a trading volume of 24,528,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,730,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

