Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $670,000 Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 21.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE UPS traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $165.69. 2,401,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.54. The company has a market cap of $143.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

