Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after acquiring an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 612,689 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $183.72. 793,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,181. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.35 and a 200-day moving average of $187.31. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $241.06.

