Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in PayPal by 410.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 72.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in PayPal by 167.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $563,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 16.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $75.18. 41,464,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,288,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $230.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.62 and its 200 day moving average is $85.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

