Governance OHM Self Reported Market Cap Hits $196.16 Million (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for approximately $2,585.58 or 0.12178546 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Governance OHM has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and $172,529.00 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003240 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,653.86 or 0.31284326 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012219 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
