GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $285.00 million-$365.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.26 million. GoPro also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.38-$0.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GoPro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of GoPro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoPro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.57.

GPRO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,647,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,245. GoPro has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $764.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. GoPro had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $250.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GoPro by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,189,000 after buying an additional 1,133,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GoPro by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,605,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 72,874 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GoPro by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,646,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 169,135 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of GoPro by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,212,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 232,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GoPro by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 549,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

