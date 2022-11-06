GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. GoPro also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.15 EPS.

GoPro Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,647,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,833. GoPro has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $764.68 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. GoPro had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $250.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GoPro will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoPro

GPRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of GoPro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on GoPro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GoPro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in GoPro by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in GoPro by 44.2% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in GoPro by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Read More

