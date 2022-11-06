General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GD. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $267.50.
General Dynamics Stock Performance
Shares of GD stock opened at $249.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.07. The stock has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in General Dynamics by 103.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,005,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,768,000 after acquiring an additional 39,686 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,646,000 after acquiring an additional 100,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
