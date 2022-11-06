General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GD. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $267.50.

Shares of GD stock opened at $249.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.07. The stock has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after acquiring an additional 140,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,727,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in General Dynamics by 103.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,005,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,768,000 after acquiring an additional 39,686 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $537,646,000 after acquiring an additional 100,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

