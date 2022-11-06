Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Generac also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE GNRC traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.16 and a 200 day moving average of $215.34. Generac has a one year low of $98.65 and a one year high of $463.46.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Generac will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Generac

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Generac from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $279.50.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Generac

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Generac by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 45.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Generac by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.