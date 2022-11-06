Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Generac also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.25. 2,494,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,957. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.34. Generac has a 52-week low of $98.65 and a 52-week high of $463.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Generac will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Generac from $131.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Generac from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Generac from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $279.50.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 17.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,218,000 after buying an additional 21,250 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 39.7% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Generac by 0.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 99,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,873,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Generac by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

