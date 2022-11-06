Gas (GAS) Price Reaches $2.48 on Exchanges

Gas (GAS) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last seven days, Gas has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market cap of $25.16 million and $8.53 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.48 or 0.00011827 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003328 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.05 or 0.00588236 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000286 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,461.60 or 0.30640252 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000288 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas’ launch date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.