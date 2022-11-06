Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,000 shares during the quarter. Blue Apron makes up approximately 0.4% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Blue Apron were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter worth about $541,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Blue Apron by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares in the last quarter.

In other Blue Apron news, CEO Linda Findley sold 9,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $59,192.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,761 shares of company stock worth $135,883. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

APRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blue Apron in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

APRN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.07. 2,762,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,747,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $12.76.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $124.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.70 million. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 211.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

