Galxe (GAL) Price Hits $2.28

Galxe (GAL) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Galxe token can now be purchased for approximately $2.28 or 0.00010770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Galxe has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Galxe has a total market cap of $80.26 million and approximately $27.54 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Galxe Token Profile

Galxe’s genesis date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,161,333 tokens. Galxe’s official website is galxe.com. The official message board for Galxe is blog.galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Galxe

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

