G999 One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13,315.00 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $13,315.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00090952 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00071809 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001958 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00025753 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000292 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00006786 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000184 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.