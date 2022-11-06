Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Funko also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.85-0.95 EPS.

Shares of FNKO traded down $11.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,143,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,752. The firm has a market cap of $397.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84. Funko has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Funko had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $315.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Funko will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNKO shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Funko from $23.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Funko from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Funko presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.93.

In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $610,504.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,509.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,530.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,577. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 221.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 11.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Funko by 31.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Funko by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

