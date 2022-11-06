Fountainhead AM LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fountainhead AM LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $481.67. 1,447,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,651. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $328.20 and a 12-month high of $491.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

