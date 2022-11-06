Floki Inu (FLOKI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $103.16 Million

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Floki Inu token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Floki Inu has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Floki Inu has a market capitalization of $103.16 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Floki Inu Token Profile

Floki Inu’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,871,388,966 tokens. Floki Inu’s official website is floki.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. Floki Inu’s official message board is realflokiinu.medium.com. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Floki Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Floki Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Floki Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

