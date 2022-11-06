First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Sells 167 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,493 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 0.8% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.62. 3,256,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,246,042. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.14. The company has a market cap of $202.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $276.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.