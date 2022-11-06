First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Buys 500 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Altria Group Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE MO traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.50. 5,511,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,265,277. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65.
Altria Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.30%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
