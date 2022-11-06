First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC raised its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in First Horizon by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

First Horizon Trading Up 0.2 %

FHN opened at $24.34 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $24.55. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.