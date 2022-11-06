FidoMeta (FMC) Price Up 0.2% This Week

FidoMeta (FMC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. FidoMeta has a total market cap of $223.97 million and approximately $10,230.00 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FidoMeta has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FidoMeta token can currently be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FidoMeta

FidoMeta’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FidoMeta is fidometa.io.

FidoMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.01501119 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8,004.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidoMeta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FidoMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

