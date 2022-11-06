Fetch.ai Trading Up 8.7% This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.0913 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $68.14 million and approximately $16.30 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00089982 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00070418 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002042 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00025705 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000290 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006899 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

