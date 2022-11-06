Fetch.ai (FET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.43 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0882 or 0.00000415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $65.78 million and approximately $6.43 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00091482 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00071917 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001959 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00015532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00025987 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000293 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00006803 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

