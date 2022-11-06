Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.91-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41-1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Federal Signal also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.91-$2.00 EPS.

Federal Signal Trading Up 2.9 %

FSS stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.28. 304,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.34. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

Several research firms have recently commented on FSS. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of Federal Signal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

