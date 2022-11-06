Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.27-$6.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 5.7 %

NYSE:FRT traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.09. 988,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,757. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 78.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

