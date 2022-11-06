Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 103.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 67.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 341.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 17.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.50.

FICO stock opened at $435.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $425.05. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $531.03.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.50 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.04% and a negative return on equity of 67.14%. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

