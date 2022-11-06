Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.6% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $112.31. 17,541,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,080,716. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $462.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.51.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

