Evmos 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.00 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last seven days, Evmos has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Evmos has a market cap of $586.29 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00009187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Evmos Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

