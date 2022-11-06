ETHPoW Self Reported Market Cap Hits $678.67 Million (ETHW)

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One ETHPoW coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.34 or 0.00029837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ETHPoW has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. ETHPoW has a total market capitalization of $678.67 million and approximately $49.70 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ETHPoW alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.55 or 0.00594724 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,598.88 or 0.31010679 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About ETHPoW

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,061,179 coins and its circulating supply is 107,061,841 coins. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,055,835.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 6.40629686 USD and is down -2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $50,152,588.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPoW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPoW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPoW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.