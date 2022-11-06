ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.00. ESAB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.00-$4.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ESAB shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ESAB in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ESAB in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

ESAB Stock Up 4.0 %

ESAB stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.39. The stock had a trading volume of 345,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.54. ESAB has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $58.08.

ESAB Announces Dividend

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $661.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ESAB will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,191,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,005,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,081,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,071,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ESAB in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,883,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

