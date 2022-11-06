ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.00. ESAB also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.00-$4.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESAB. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ESAB in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ESAB in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ESAB traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.39. The company had a trading volume of 345,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,366. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.54. ESAB has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $58.08.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $661.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ESAB during the second quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ESAB during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ESAB during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ESAB during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ESAB during the second quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

