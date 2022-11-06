ERC20 1-Day Volume Tops $24.00 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $10.37 million and $24.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,098.24 or 1.00045729 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007893 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006687 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019519 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00038437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00047917 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000408 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00022856 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004727 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00248628 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00954252 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.