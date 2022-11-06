Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Equinix by 1.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $745.19.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,109. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $611.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 79.88, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $853.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $585.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $643.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

