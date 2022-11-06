Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-$1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. Equifax also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.49-$7.59 EPS.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $221.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.33.
Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.09. 1,131,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,437. Equifax has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.08%.
In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,858.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,858.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,904.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,131,010 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 91.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 59.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
