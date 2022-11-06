Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.49-$7.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.09 billion-$5.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.09 billion. Equifax also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.45-$1.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EFX. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $209.33.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Performance

Equifax stock traded up $3.34 on Friday, reaching $163.09. 1,131,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,437. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equifax has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.97.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,002.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,002.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia A. Houston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $827,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,904.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,131,010 over the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 4.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 59.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 91.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

