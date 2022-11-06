EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Lifted by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,219 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 92,391 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $20,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $444,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 84.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.23. 8,057,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786,724. The company has a market cap of $83.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.73.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

